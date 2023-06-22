Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published June 22, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old suspect was arrested after a reported assualt at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Second Street Southwest. They were not listed in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 48-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 71 Northeast in Willmar. She was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Trott Avenue and Second Street Southwest. According to the report, one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and ran into the other vehicle. The Willmar Fire Department assisted Willmar police at scene.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday a broken window on the north side of a property in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest.

Theft

SPICER — A caller reported the theft of a skid loader from a work site at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 South and Access Drive in Spicer.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller in the 900 block of 19th Street Southeast reported at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday the theft of an automatic mower.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast the possible theft of items that a party known to them was refusing to return.

WILLMAR — A caller at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Highway 12 West reported the theft of a barrier that consisted of two wooden posts, a metal pole, and three sheets of plywood. According to the report, the caller stated it appeared that someone had cut through the posts at ground level and took the entire barrier. The caller believed the theft happened within the last few days.

WILLMAR — A male party was cited for theft at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Splash Pad 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Youngsters beat the heat on first day of summer at Rice Park in Willmar
June 21, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Matt Goldman signs a copy of one of his books.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Friends of the Willmar Public Library come together for Wisdom and Wine
June 21, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 21, 2023
June 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott