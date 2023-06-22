Records published June 22, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old suspect was arrested after a reported assualt at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Second Street Southwest. They were not listed in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 48-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 71 Northeast in Willmar. She was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Trott Avenue and Second Street Southwest. According to the report, one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and ran into the other vehicle. The Willmar Fire Department assisted Willmar police at scene.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday a broken window on the north side of a property in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest.

Theft

SPICER — A caller reported the theft of a skid loader from a work site at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 South and Access Drive in Spicer.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 900 block of 19th Street Southeast reported at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday the theft of an automatic mower.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast the possible theft of items that a party known to them was refusing to return.

WILLMAR — A caller at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Highway 12 West reported the theft of a barrier that consisted of two wooden posts, a metal pole, and three sheets of plywood. According to the report, the caller stated it appeared that someone had cut through the posts at ground level and took the entire barrier. The caller believed the theft happened within the last few days.

WILLMAR — A male party was cited for theft at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.