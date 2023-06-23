Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, June 23

News Local

Records published June 23, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — Two parties, a 38-year-old woman and 67-year-old man, were arrested on warrants at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 8500 block of U.S. Highway 71 South in Willmar. Both were listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Both parties have a pending drug possession charge. The 67-year-old man also has a pending felony contempt of court charge.

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old was arrested on a Swift County warrant at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County or Swift County jail rosters as of Thursday morning.

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Seventh Street and 13th Avenue Southwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday morning with a pending felony charge of fraud.

Cow on the tracks

HAWICK — A rail company reported at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday that a cow was in the right of way on the train tracks west of Paynesville, near the intersection of 190th Street Northeast and Minnesota Highway 55.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:38 a.m. Thursday that the front driver’s side window on their vehicle was cracked, possibly by a rock, in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported four tires were damaged at 7:08 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of 25th Street Southwest.

Fraud

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported identity theft at 2:42 a.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of 15th Avenue Southeast in Kandiyohi.

WILLMAR — A caller reported fraud at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of First Avenue Northwest. According to the report, the caller said they gave a party purporting to be Hank Williams Jr. money and were supposed to receive a package.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported harassment at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue Northeast. According to the report, officers attempted to contact a neighbor but he refused to answer his door.

Stolen vehicle recovered

BELGRADE — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen skid loader in the 26900 block of 40th Street Northeast in Belgrade at 10:07 a.m Thursday.

Theft

WILLMAR — Two teenagers were in custody after a report of theft at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Theft of motor vehicle

WILLMAR — A caller reported a stolen motor trike at 9:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Pleasant View Drive Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:

