Records published June 23, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — Two parties, a 38-year-old woman and 67-year-old man, were arrested on warrants at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 8500 block of U.S. Highway 71 South in Willmar. Both were listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Both parties have a pending drug possession charge. The 67-year-old man also has a pending felony contempt of court charge.

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old was arrested on a Swift County warrant at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County or Swift County jail rosters as of Thursday morning.

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Seventh Street and 13th Avenue Southwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday morning with a pending felony charge of fraud.

Cow on the tracks

HAWICK — A rail company reported at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday that a cow was in the right of way on the train tracks west of Paynesville, near the intersection of 190th Street Northeast and Minnesota Highway 55.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:38 a.m. Thursday that the front driver’s side window on their vehicle was cracked, possibly by a rock, in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported four tires were damaged at 7:08 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of 25th Street Southwest.

Fraud

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported identity theft at 2:42 a.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of 15th Avenue Southeast in Kandiyohi.

WILLMAR — A caller reported fraud at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of First Avenue Northwest. According to the report, the caller said they gave a party purporting to be Hank Williams Jr. money and were supposed to receive a package.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported harassment at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue Northeast. According to the report, officers attempted to contact a neighbor but he refused to answer his door.

Stolen vehicle recovered

BELGRADE — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen skid loader in the 26900 block of 40th Street Northeast in Belgrade at 10:07 a.m Thursday.

Theft

WILLMAR — Two teenagers were in custody after a report of theft at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Theft of motor vehicle

WILLMAR — A caller reported a stolen motor trike at 9:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Pleasant View Drive Southeast.

