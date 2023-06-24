Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published June 24, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Thefts

WILLMAR — A wallet was reported stolen Friday morning from a desk on the 400 block of 60th Avenue Northeast. The desk was locked but the key was in the lock, the victim reported.

WILLMAR — A VR headset was reported stolen Thursday afternoon from a property on the 4700 block of Highway 71 Northeast.

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Five couples filed for marriage licenses from June 9 to June 15 and June 16 to June 22 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Mitchell Brian Sommers, Belgrade; Marissa Denise Mendoza, Belgrade
  • Travis Scott Roelofs, Willmar; Joanna Sadie Johnson, Willmar
  • Lauren Jean Bennewitz, Omaha, Nebraska; Garret Lee Smeal, Omaha
  • Jordan Lindsay Gabel, Clara City; Joshua Colby Cavaness, Clara City
  • Megan Rae Rooney, Spicer; Derek Randy Dyrdahl, Clarkfield
Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building
Local
Kandiyohi County Board raises employee wages to stay competitive and show appreciation to workers
June 23, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Master Naturalist DSC_0033.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training set June 26-30 in Lac qui Parle County
June 23, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, tosses the ball during a Section 2AAAA quarterfinal game against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune notebook: Cards have a tough schedule
June 23, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown