Records published June 24, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Thefts
WILLMAR — A wallet was reported stolen Friday morning from a desk on the 400 block of 60th Avenue Northeast. The desk was locked but the key was in the lock, the victim reported.
WILLMAR — A VR headset was reported stolen Thursday afternoon from a property on the 4700 block of Highway 71 Northeast.
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses
Five couples filed for marriage licenses from June 9 to June 15 and June 16 to June 22 in Kandiyohi County.
- Mitchell Brian Sommers, Belgrade; Marissa Denise Mendoza, Belgrade
- Travis Scott Roelofs, Willmar; Joanna Sadie Johnson, Willmar
- Lauren Jean Bennewitz, Omaha, Nebraska; Garret Lee Smeal, Omaha
- Jordan Lindsay Gabel, Clara City; Joshua Colby Cavaness, Clara City
- Megan Rae Rooney, Spicer; Derek Randy Dyrdahl, Clarkfield
ADVERTISEMENT