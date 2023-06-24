Records published June 24, 2023

Thefts

WILLMAR — A wallet was reported stolen Friday morning from a desk on the 400 block of 60th Avenue Northeast. The desk was locked but the key was in the lock, the victim reported.

WILLMAR — A VR headset was reported stolen Thursday afternoon from a property on the 4700 block of Highway 71 Northeast.

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Five couples filed for marriage licenses from June 9 to June 15 and June 16 to June 22 in Kandiyohi County.



Mitchell Brian Sommers, Belgrade; Marissa Denise Mendoza, Belgrade



Travis Scott Roelofs, Willmar; Joanna Sadie Johnson, Willmar



Lauren Jean Bennewitz, Omaha, Nebraska; Garret Lee Smeal, Omaha



Jordan Lindsay Gabel, Clara City; Joshua Colby Cavaness, Clara City



Megan Rae Rooney, Spicer; Derek Randy Dyrdahl, Clarkfield