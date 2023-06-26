Records published June 26, 2023

Bugs chased him onto highway median

SPICER — A driver who parked his vehicle in the center median on Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast near North Shore Drive at 11:42 p.m. Saturday was advised by a Kandiyohi County sheriff’s deputy to move along. The driver explained that he was trying to make himself a hummus plate and the bugs were too thick at the boat landing.

Jet skier harassing loons

SUNBURG — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a jet skier who was harassing loons on the northwest bay of Games Lake at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Harassment

ATWATER — An Atwater family was advised to seek a no-contact order after reporting that a man known to them has been following the husband and wife and children while photographing and videoing them. They reported the man also has raised his middle finger at the children and follows them in a variety of locations in town.

Thefts

ATWATER — An unlicensed, homemade trailer was reported stolen Friday evening from a property on the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue West.

WILLMAR — A 1983 Honda P50 moped scooter with homemade side baskets and a hitch was reported stolen Saturday afternoon from a residence on the 300 block of 14th Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A bicycle was stolen from a location on the 900 block of Rice Avenue Southwest, it was reported Friday.

Vandalism

NEW LONDON — Wooden signs belonging to the Little Crow Ski Association were damaged following a performance Friday evening in New London.

WILLMAR — A front tire was slashed on a vehicle on the 200 block of 19th Avenue Southeast, it was reported Friday afternoon.

Vehicles entered, items taken

WILLMAR — A number of vehicles in Willmar were gone through and items were taken from some of them, according to reports filed on Saturday morning.

One vehicle was gone through parked on the 2100 block of 21st Street Southwest, but no items were reported missing.

A vehicle on the 2300 block of 20th Avenue Southwest was gone through and CDs were taken from it but recovered by a neighbor.

Two vehicles on the 2300 block block of 20th Avenue Southwest were gone through. Change was missing from one. In the other, a wallet was taken. It held $150 cash, debit and credit cards and other personal identification. A ring video captured the images of two suspects.

Assault

WILLMAR — Willmar police responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. Saturday that a female had assaulted a male and was refusing to leave the Diamante Night Club on the 1100 block of Highway 71 Northeast.

Vicious kitten

WILLMAR — Three employees of the Target store on the 2500 block of First Street South reported being bitten by a kitten that entered the store shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. They were bitten by the kitten when attempting to catch it. Photos of their injuries were taken.