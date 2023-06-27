Records published June 27, 2023

Attacked by dogs

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — A report of a party being attacked by two dogs was made at 11:52 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the attack happened on the Glacial Ridge Trail. The party was transported to the emergency room at CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment. The injuries were not described in the report.

Burglary

BLOMKEST — A caller reported at 8:35 a.m. Monday that a store was broken into in the 14300 block of 45th Street Southeast in Blomkest. According to the report, some items were taken. The break-in was believed to have occurred the night before.

Fraud

PENNOCK — A caller in the 9300 block of Kandiyohi County Road 27 Northwest reported at 4:01 p.m. Sunday that someone opened a credit card in their name.

WILLMAR — A caller reported identity theft at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fifth Street Southwest.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:14 p.m. Sunday that a party known to them threatened to “turn them into Swiss cheese” and damage their property in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive Northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Large gathering dispersed

WILLMAR — A caller reported a large group of kids on the 15th Street Southwest bridge over Highway 23 at 8:44 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, responding officers found signs of fresh burnout circles on the roadway and the shoulder. The group was advised of the complaint and told to move their gathering elsewhere.

Recovered property

WILLMAR — Willmar police recovered a stolen 1983 Honda P50 moped at 9:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast. The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner, according to the report.

Police also recovered a stolen robotic lawnmower at the same location at 8:56 p.m., according to the report.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:33 p.m. Monday the theft of an older blue Schwinn bicycle in the 700 block of First Street South. According to the report, the theft occurred Sunday.

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, no items were located on the suspected party. However, the business wished to issue a trespassing notice.