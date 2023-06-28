Records published June 28, 2023

Police pursuit

WILLMAR — Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit reported at 11:31 p.m. Monday after an attempted traffic stop. According to the report, the vehicle crashed near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 23rd Street Southeast. The vehicle was towed, according to the report.

Dog run over and killed

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday that a car had run over their dog in the 2200 block of 45th Avenue Southwest. According to the report, the caller stated that the vehicle stopped in front of their vehicle and honked two times before the caller got out of their vehicle and called for their dog. The caller said the other vehicle then slammed on the gas and ran over and killed their dog.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 53-year-old male was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Monday after a reported domestic incident in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Tuesday with a pending felony assault charge and three other gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday that they had crashed their car and fled the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 East and 23rd Street Southeast.

PAYNESVILLE — A crash was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 190th Street Northeast and 218th Avenue Northeast in Paynesville. According to the report, a vehicle came to the top of a hill, where another vehicle was attempting to turn around and blocking the road. The first vehicle went into the ditch to avoid a collision. The other vehicle left, according to the report. No one was injured in the crash.

Fraud

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported credit card fraud at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Kandiyohi County Road 8 Northeast.

Harassment

SPICER — A caller in the 4200 block of 114th Avenue Northeast in Spicer reported harassment at 11:53 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the caller’s phone and Facebook account were hacked, and an IP address was traced to an area where the family of a party known to the caller lived.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday a hit-and-run crash in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. According to the report, the caller’s vehicle had been hit while it was parked sometime between 6 p.m. on June 25 to the time of the call.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of shoplifting was made at 9:57 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, loss prevention was following the suspect that had left the store.

WILLMAR — A party was cited for theft at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.