Records published June 29, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Dog hit
SPICER — A caller reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday they had hit a black Labrador retriever in the 13000 block of Green Lake Boulevard in Spicer. According to the report, the caller’s vehicle sustained a "bunch of damage." The caller was unable to locate the dog or its owner.
Flagpole struck
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday that a vehicle hit their flagpole in the 3700 block of First Street South.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller in the 800 block of Pioneer Circle Southeast reported at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday they believed they were a victim of a medical insurance scam.
WILLMAR — A caller made a report of theft by swindle at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.
Possible fire
LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported black smoke and the smell of gas at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of 120th Street Southeast. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded. No further details were given in the report.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday the theft of a wallet from their vehicle in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest.
Vehicle tampering
WILLMAR — A caller reported motor vehicle tampering at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
