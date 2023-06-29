Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published June 29, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:01 AM

Dog hit

SPICER — A caller reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday they had hit a black Labrador retriever in the 13000 block of Green Lake Boulevard in Spicer. According to the report, the caller’s vehicle sustained a "bunch of damage." The caller was unable to locate the dog or its owner.

Flagpole struck

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday that a vehicle hit their flagpole in the 3700 block of First Street South.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 800 block of Pioneer Circle Southeast reported at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday they believed they were a victim of a medical insurance scam.

WILLMAR — A caller made a report of theft by swindle at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Possible fire

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported black smoke and the smell of gas at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of 120th Street Southeast. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded. No further details were given in the report.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday the theft of a wallet from their vehicle in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest.

Vehicle tampering

WILLMAR — A caller reported motor vehicle tampering at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
June 29, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Cast photo of the Spotlight Theatre's Little Mermaid production/
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Spotlight Theatre brings the magic of the stage to kids throughout the Willmar Lakes Area
June 28, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
PrairieWoodsELC
Local
Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center establishes agency fund to support its activities
June 28, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Maple Lake Lakers level Litchfield Blues on Town Ball Tour night
June 28, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS second baseman Luke Knudsen, 2, readies a throw to first baseman Grant Paffrath during an American Legion baseball game against Willmar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer nabs win over Willmar
June 28, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Late homer hands Bismarck Larks a win over Willmar Stingers
June 28, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown