Records published June 29, 2023

Dog hit

SPICER — A caller reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday they had hit a black Labrador retriever in the 13000 block of Green Lake Boulevard in Spicer. According to the report, the caller’s vehicle sustained a "bunch of damage." The caller was unable to locate the dog or its owner.

Flagpole struck

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday that a vehicle hit their flagpole in the 3700 block of First Street South.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 800 block of Pioneer Circle Southeast reported at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday they believed they were a victim of a medical insurance scam.

WILLMAR — A caller made a report of theft by swindle at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

Possible fire

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported black smoke and the smell of gas at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of 120th Street Southeast. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded. No further details were given in the report.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday the theft of a wallet from their vehicle in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest.

Vehicle tampering

WILLMAR — A caller reported motor vehicle tampering at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.