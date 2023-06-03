Records published June 3, 2023

Man arrested after seen operating small motorcycle without license plate

WILLMAR — A 67-year-old man was arrested around 11:51 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Trott Avenue Southwest in Willmar after he was allegedly seen driving a small motorcycle without a license plate. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the man was stopped and arrested for driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety. He was also charged with multiple other violations, the report said.

Business reports damage to bathrooms

WILLMAR — A business on the 2500 block of Highway 12 East in Willmar reported to the Willmar Police Department on Friday that a group of eight juveniles had destroyed the bathroom on Monday, May 29.