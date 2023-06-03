99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published June 3, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Man arrested after seen operating small motorcycle without license plate

WILLMAR — A 67-year-old man was arrested around 11:51 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Trott Avenue Southwest in Willmar after he was allegedly seen driving a small motorcycle without a license plate. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the man was stopped and arrested for driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety. He was also charged with multiple other violations, the report said.

Business reports damage to bathrooms

WILLMAR — A business on the 2500 block of Highway 12 East in Willmar reported to the Willmar Police Department on Friday that a group of eight juveniles had destroyed the bathroom on Monday, May 29.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT Stock Books.jpg
Local
Willmar's graduation rate was higher than pre-pandemic levels a year ago
June 02, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Willmar Grad Preview 060223 001.jpg
Local
Seventy percent of 2023 Willmar Senior High grads headed for post-secondary education
June 02, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Beginning July 1, 2023, anglers will be able to use two lines during the open water season on the Minnesota River from downstream of the Granite Falls dam to Pool 2 on the Mississippi River.
Northland Outdoors
Anglers will have the option of setting two lines when fishing the Minnesota River starting July 1
June 02, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf: Willmar closes out the season at Section 8AAA
June 02, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Section 5A Golf 052423 009.jpg
Prep
Golf: Bigger role pays big dividends for BBE senior
June 02, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's girls golf roundup
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott