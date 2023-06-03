Records published June 3, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Man arrested after seen operating small motorcycle without license plate
WILLMAR — A 67-year-old man was arrested around 11:51 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Trott Avenue Southwest in Willmar after he was allegedly seen driving a small motorcycle without a license plate. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the man was stopped and arrested for driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety. He was also charged with multiple other violations, the report said.
Business reports damage to bathrooms
WILLMAR — A business on the 2500 block of Highway 12 East in Willmar reported to the Willmar Police Department on Friday that a group of eight juveniles had destroyed the bathroom on Monday, May 29.
