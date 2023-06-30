Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published June 30, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Arrest

NEW LONDON — A 56-year-old man was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Andrew Drive in New London. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday morning with two pending felony charges.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash between a bus and a car was reported at 1:02 p.m. in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A party was cited for not having driver’s license or insurance after a reported crash at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Benson Avenue Southeast.

HAWICK — A single-vehicle rollover was reported at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and 190th Street Northeast in Hawick. According to the report, one occupant was trapped in the vehicle.

The Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:13 a.m. Thursday that a party known to them had damaged some of their things in the 400 block of 60th Avenue Northeast.

Dog bite

PAYNESVILLE — A report of a dog bite was made at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday by a CentraCare nurse in Paynesville. According to the report, the victim needed stitches, and the incident occurred in the 18200 block of 210th Avenue Northeast in Paynesville.

Forgery

WILLMAR — A caller reported forgery at 11:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Business Highway 71 North. No further details were given in the report.

Theft

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 12:29 p.m. Thursday that a dirt bike was stolen from a driveway in the 200 block of Second Avenue Northeast in New London.

KANDIYOHI — A report of theft was made at 6:39 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue South in Kandiyohi.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported the theft of construction tools at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday within the 100 block of Main Street North in New London.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday that a male party was shoplifting and took off in a vehicle that drove eastbound in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
General Business Two District 062923 001.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council approves zoning text and map amendment to create general business two zoning district
June 30, 2023 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mollie McClure rescued a White-tailed fawn earlier this week stuck in a fence along Interstate 94 near Avon, Minnesota. McClure then lifted the fawn over the fence to united with its mother.
Local
Minnesota State Patrol trooper rescues fawn stuck in fence along I-94
June 29, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers hammer Larks, 13-1
June 29, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a doubleheader split
June 29, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Kandiyohi's Seth Brede goes through Turn 1 During Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Modified Division at KRA Speedway on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Sports
Auto racing: Good night for Atwater driver at KRA Speedway
June 29, 2023 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown