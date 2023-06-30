Records published June 30, 2023

Arrest

NEW LONDON — A 56-year-old man was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Andrew Drive in New London. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Thursday morning with two pending felony charges.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash between a bus and a car was reported at 1:02 p.m. in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A party was cited for not having driver’s license or insurance after a reported crash at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Benson Avenue Southeast.

HAWICK — A single-vehicle rollover was reported at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and 190th Street Northeast in Hawick. According to the report, one occupant was trapped in the vehicle.

The Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:13 a.m. Thursday that a party known to them had damaged some of their things in the 400 block of 60th Avenue Northeast.

Dog bite

PAYNESVILLE — A report of a dog bite was made at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday by a CentraCare nurse in Paynesville. According to the report, the victim needed stitches, and the incident occurred in the 18200 block of 210th Avenue Northeast in Paynesville.

Forgery

WILLMAR — A caller reported forgery at 11:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Business Highway 71 North. No further details were given in the report.

Theft

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 12:29 p.m. Thursday that a dirt bike was stolen from a driveway in the 200 block of Second Avenue Northeast in New London.

KANDIYOHI — A report of theft was made at 6:39 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue South in Kandiyohi.

NEW LONDON — A caller reported the theft of construction tools at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday within the 100 block of Main Street North in New London.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday that a male party was shoplifting and took off in a vehicle that drove eastbound in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.