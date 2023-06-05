Records published June 5, 2023

Law enforcement responds to man with gun

WILLMAR — Several Willmar Police officers and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about an intoxicated man with a rifle around 12:27 a.m. Sunday at a property located on the 600 block of Ninth Street Northwest in Willmar.

A 27-year-old man was arrested, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.

Two Litchfield motorcyclists injured in Sunday afternoon crash

GLENWOOD — Two motorcycles were involved in a crash around 1:10 p.m. Sunday on Minnesota Highway 55 at Pope County Road 23.

Both drivers, Jeramie Anthony Linsmeier, 47, of Litchfield, and Joel Christopher Engler, 49, also of Litchfield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Only Engler was transported to a hospital. Neither one was wearing a helmet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Linsmeier, driving a 2021 Harley Davidson FLHXS Touring, and Engler, driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Touring, were traveling westbound on the highway when they collided at the intersection with County Road 23.

Assisting at the scene was the State Patrol, Pope County Sheriff's Office, Glenwood Police Department, Glenwood Fire Department and Glacial Ridge Ambulance.

Several cited for underage drinking at party in Spicer

SPICER — Deputies from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office issued citations to several individuals for underage consumption around 10:53 p.m. Friday at a residence located on 6600 block of 60th Street Northeast in Spicer, according to the Sheriff's Office media report.

Man arrested for drinking while driving

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old man was arrested for drinking while driving following a traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lakeland Drive Southeast and Highway 12 East in Willmar.

According to the police department media report, a police officer noticed a car driving on the shoulder of Highway 12 with the hazard lights on. The vehicle was also speeding up and slowing down before returning to the lane of traffic.

The officer pulled the car over and, when speaking with the driver, noticed both the odor of an alcoholic beverage and an open beer bottle in the center console. The driver admitted to drinking and was run through the standardized field sobriety test, which he failed, the report said. The driver later tested a .16 alcohol level at the jail.

Woman arrested after foot chase

WILLMAR— A 21-year-old woman was arrested on local warrant following a foot pursuit with Willmar Police officers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the 400 block of 11th Street Southwest in Willmar.

DUI arrest made after traffic stop

WILLMAR — A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence during a traffic stop by Willmar Police officers and a Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy at 2:21 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 24th Street Northwest and 15th Avenue Northwest in Willmar.