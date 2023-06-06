Records published June 6, 2023

Fight

WILLMAR — Two parties were removed from a business in the 2100 block of Highway 12 East in Willmar, according to the Willmar Police Department report, after the business reported a fight at 11:35 p.m. Sunday. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s report, about 20 parties were involved in the fight but left once deputies arrived on scene.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported harassment at 10:08 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of 13th Street Southwest in Willmar. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the caller was delivering a package to a neighbor when a male party came out of his house and yelled at the caller.

Theft

WILLMAR — A female party was cited for theft at 5:33 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

SPICER — A caller reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, the theft of a battery from a boat lift in the 8900 block of Northshore Drive in Spicer.

Trespass

SPICER — A report of trespassing was made at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue in Spicer.

