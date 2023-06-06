Records published June 6, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Fight
WILLMAR — Two parties were removed from a business in the 2100 block of Highway 12 East in Willmar, according to the Willmar Police Department report, after the business reported a fight at 11:35 p.m. Sunday. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s report, about 20 parties were involved in the fight but left once deputies arrived on scene.
Harassment
WILLMAR — A caller reported harassment at 10:08 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of 13th Street Southwest in Willmar. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, the caller was delivering a package to a neighbor when a male party came out of his house and yelled at the caller.
Theft
WILLMAR — A female party was cited for theft at 5:33 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
SPICER — A caller reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, the theft of a battery from a boat lift in the 8900 block of Northshore Drive in Spicer.
Trespass
SPICER — A report of trespassing was made at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue in Spicer.
