Records published June 7, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — Three people were arrested after an initial report of a burglary at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. According to the Willmar Police report, drugs were found within the residence. None of the three parties were listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster Tuesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 44-year-old female was arrested on warrants at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest. She was listed as in custody Tuesday morning at the Kandiyohi County jail with two pending drug charges.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southwest. There were no listed injuries in the Willmar Police Department media report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday that their car was hit in a parking lot within the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

ATWATER — A caller reported hitting a deer, which disabled their vehicle, at 9:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 195th Street Southeast and 120th Avenue Southeast in Atwater. There were no injuries listed in the report.

Damage to property

BELGRADE — An employee at a property management company reported at 1:41 p.m. Monday that the back door to a residence in the 9600 block of 270th Avenue Northeast in Belgrade was shattered. According to the report, nothing in the house was damaged or taken. The caller also advised there was a deceased bird next to the door that could be connected to the damage.

Harassment

SPICER — A female party reported that someone was purporting to be her on a fake Facebook account under her name at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Third Avenue in Spicer. According to the report, she had previously reported the incident and was concerned the fake profile may contact her children. She was advised to block the account, and given additional information on filing a restraining order.

Theft

SPICER — A caller reported theft of gas stolen over Sunday night at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue in Spicer. According to the sheriff’s office media report, a suspect was identified.

Weapons complaint

SPICER — A caller reported at 5:27 p.m. Monday that a male party had shot at some geese, before taking off in a black Chevrolet Truck with fire department plates in the 3400 block of 113th Avenue Northeast in Spicer. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s media report, the vehicle was last seen going eastbound on 113th Avenue.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
