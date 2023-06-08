Records published June 8, 2023

Local Bullet casings recovered near Willmar residence when police investigate weapons complaint Willmar police were dispatched early Wednesday morning to a home in the 1000 block of Seventh Street Southwest after a homeowner discovered bullet holes in their home. According to Chief Jim Felt, officers recovered several cartridge casings at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 57-year-old male was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of trespassing after returning to a convenience store in the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest within a year of being warned not to do so. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on Wednesday afternoon with a pending misdemeanor trespassing charge.

WILLMAR — A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, fleeing on foot, obstruction and fifth-degree drug charges after an initial report of trespassing at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of First Street South. The man was listed as in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Jail with pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and issued a citation for trespassing onto a neighbor’s property in the 800 block of 13th Street Southwest at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the man was walking around with a baseball bat and calling people names before he pretended to hit a vehicle with the bat. He was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A report of a burglary was made at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Lake Avenue Northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller reported a break-in and some stolen items at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest. According to the Willmar police report, minor injuries were reported and one party was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

WILLMAR — A minor collision was reported at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southwest. According to the report, a potential charge of reckless driving against one driver was sent to the city attorney for review.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A report of a party trying to pick fights with people and yelling was made at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest.

Harassment

PENNOCK — Two callers in the 100 block of Third Street Southeast in Pennock reported a neighbor was harassing them at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday.

Theft

WILLMAR — Theft of items was reported at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPICER — A caller reported at 6:41 a.m. Wednesday the theft of a skid loader trailer from a work site in the 13500 block of Kandiyohi County Road 5 Northwest in Spicer.

WILLMAR — A theft was reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast.

WILLMAR — Fireworks were reported stolen at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of First Street South.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A business in the 500 block of Benson Avenue Southwest at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday requested a male party be removed from their property and warned against returning.

Weapons complaint

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday that a male fired a .22-caliber round Tuesday in the 19000 block of Riverview Lane Northeast in New London. According to the report, the man got upset as construction crews were putting cable into the ground.