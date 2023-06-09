Records published June 9, 2023

Crash

WILLMAR — A caller reported a rear-end collision at 11:31 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 West and 30th Street Southwest. There were no injuries, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.

NEW LONDON — A crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 20300 block of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast in New London. According to the report, a female driver hit a powerline and hit her head. The airbags in the vehicle also deployed.

New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance and the Lakes Area Responders, and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 10:44 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 19th Avenue Southwest. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was described as a blue minivan.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:44 a.m. Thursday that a male party threatened to kill others in the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1200 block of Grace Avenue Southwest reported a disorderly party at 11:29 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, the incident had occurred earlier around 7:30 a.m.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday a male party throwing items and hitting other people in the 1300 block of Ella Avenue Northwest.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation for disorderly conduct at 8:52 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest.

Fight

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday that a man was arguing with another man in a van in the 800 block of 13th Street Southwest.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported an ongoing issue of another person causing problems near the intersection of Grace Avenue and 13th Street Southwest.

Suspicious

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:19 a.m. Thursday suspicious activity in the 400 block of Highland Road Southwest. According to the report, the caller stated a car alarm went off around 1:30 a.m.

Theft

NEW LONDON — A report of theft was made at 10:52 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of 192nd Avenue Northeast in New London.