Records published March 1, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
GRANITE FALLS — A 25-year-old woman was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 9:54 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Ninth Street East in Granite Falls. She was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with three pending felony charges.
Assault
WILLMAR — A possible assault was reported at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.
Fraud
WILLMAR — Law enforcement reported a scam via Facebook marketplace at 2:41 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the suspect possibly lives in Willmar.
Theft
LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 10:37 p.m. Monday an attempted theft of a snowblower in the 400 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Lake Lillian. According to the report, two men driving a red Chevrolet attempted to steal a snowblower from a vehicle.
