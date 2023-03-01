Records published March 1, 2023

Arrest

GRANITE FALLS — A 25-year-old woman was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 9:54 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Ninth Street East in Granite Falls. She was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with three pending felony charges.

Assault

WILLMAR — A possible assault was reported at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

Fraud

WILLMAR — Law enforcement reported a scam via Facebook marketplace at 2:41 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the suspect possibly lives in Willmar.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 10:37 p.m. Monday an attempted theft of a snowblower in the 400 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Lake Lillian. According to the report, two men driving a red Chevrolet attempted to steal a snowblower from a vehicle.

