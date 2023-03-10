Records published March 10, 2023

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 500 block of 28th Avenue Southwest reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday that someone had spray painted the southside of their garage.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been in their house in the 10900 block of 165th Avenue Southeast in Lake Lillian and took some items while they were gone.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:43 a.m. Thursday that people had been trespassing Tuesday in a community room within the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.