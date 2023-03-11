Records published March 11, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
HAWICK — A 25-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after a crash reported at 1:53 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 240th Avenue and 145th Street Northeast. The man was not in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday.
WILLMAR — A 25-year-old man was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Technology Drive Northeast on suspicion of assault. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with two pending misdemeanor charges.
Crash
BELGRADE — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and 145th Street Northeast. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was towed.
WILLMAR — A crash involving a CCT bus was reported at 9:11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Robbins Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. There were no reported injuries, according to the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Criminal damage to property
NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 7:25 a.m. Friday that someone took out their mailbox in the 100 block of Ridge Road in New London.
WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 West reported damage to their property at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Suspicious behavior
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:08 a.m. Friday that someone had tampered with motor vehicles near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 12th Street Southwest.
Theft
WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:51 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.
Trespassing
WILLMAR — A caller reported a man trespassing and asking for money at 11:46 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. A second report was also made at 12:58 p.m. after the male returned to the property.
ADVERTISEMENT