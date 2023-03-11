Records published March 11, 2023

Arrests

HAWICK — A 25-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after a crash reported at 1:53 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 240th Avenue and 145th Street Northeast. The man was not in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday.

WILLMAR — A 25-year-old man was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Technology Drive Northeast on suspicion of assault. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with two pending misdemeanor charges.

Crash

BELGRADE — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and 145th Street Northeast. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was towed.

WILLMAR — A crash involving a CCT bus was reported at 9:11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Robbins Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. There were no reported injuries, according to the report.

Criminal damage to property

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 7:25 a.m. Friday that someone took out their mailbox in the 100 block of Ridge Road in New London.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 West reported damage to their property at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Suspicious behavior

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:08 a.m. Friday that someone had tampered with motor vehicles near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 12th Street Southwest.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:51 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A caller reported a man trespassing and asking for money at 11:46 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. A second report was also made at 12:58 p.m. after the male returned to the property.