Records published March 11, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
March 11, 2023 05:05 AM

Arrests

HAWICK — A 25-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after a crash reported at 1:53 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 240th Avenue and 145th Street Northeast. The man was not in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday.

WILLMAR — A 25-year-old man was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Technology Drive Northeast on suspicion of assault. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with two pending misdemeanor charges.

Crash

BELGRADE — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and 145th Street Northeast. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was towed.

WILLMAR — A crash involving a CCT bus was reported at 9:11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Robbins Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. There were no reported injuries, according to the report.

Criminal damage to property

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 7:25 a.m. Friday that someone took out their mailbox in the 100 block of Ridge Road in New London.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 West reported damage to their property at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Suspicious behavior

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:08 a.m. Friday that someone had tampered with motor vehicles near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 12th Street Southwest.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:51 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A caller reported a man trespassing and asking for money at 11:46 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. A second report was also made at 12:58 p.m. after the male returned to the property.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
