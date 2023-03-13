6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 13, 2022

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
March 13, 2023 04:59 AM

Arrest

SPICER — A 35-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday at Minnesota Highway 23 and 90th Avenue Northeast on suspicion of driving while impaired. She was still in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Crashes

WILLMAR — Several crashes were reported over the weekend.

Most were minor crashes, with vehicles sliding into one another on icy streets.

Friday afternoon, a semi went into the ditch at the Highway 71/Highway 23 split north of Willmar. The semi had gone through the guardrail, leaving debris on the road, and remained upright in the ditch. Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol.

Minor crashes Saturday in Willmar occurred in the 200 block of Bernard Street Southeast, First Street at Willmar Avenue and First Street Southwest, Fifth Street and Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest, at First Street and Trott Avenue Southwest, at Ella Avenue and Seventh Street Northwest and at Minnesota Avenue and Third Street Southeast,

Fraud

PENNOCK — A Pennock resident reported to law enforcement that his Amazon account had been hacked and charged for nearly $460. He canceled his card and applied for a refund through Amazon.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
