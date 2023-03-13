Records published March 13, 2022

Arrest

SPICER — A 35-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday at Minnesota Highway 23 and 90th Avenue Northeast on suspicion of driving while impaired. She was still in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Crashes

WILLMAR — Several crashes were reported over the weekend.

Most were minor crashes, with vehicles sliding into one another on icy streets.

Friday afternoon, a semi went into the ditch at the Highway 71/Highway 23 split north of Willmar. The semi had gone through the guardrail, leaving debris on the road, and remained upright in the ditch. Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol.

Minor crashes Saturday in Willmar occurred in the 200 block of Bernard Street Southeast, First Street at Willmar Avenue and First Street Southwest, Fifth Street and Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest, at First Street and Trott Avenue Southwest, at Ella Avenue and Seventh Street Northwest and at Minnesota Avenue and Third Street Southeast,

Fraud

PENNOCK — A Pennock resident reported to law enforcement that his Amazon account had been hacked and charged for nearly $460. He canceled his card and applied for a refund through Amazon.