Records published March 15, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
March 15, 2023

Arrests

RAYMOND — A 23-year-old woman was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Second Street in Raymond.

The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with two pending drug charges.

WILLMAR — A 60-year-old was arrested on warrants after a traffic stop at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ninth Street and Willmar Avenue Southeast. The person was were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail online roster at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

WILLMAR — A 44-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and U.S. Highway 12 East. The person was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Attempted dog poisoning

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast that someone tried to poison their dog.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:28 p.m. Monday that a party known to them had broken into their residence and took some of their property in the 1100 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and Becker Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A crash with possible injury was reported at 5:03 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast. Willmar police and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad responded.

Criminal damage to property

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of First Avenue Northwest in New London that someone had gone through their vehicle.

WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to their property near the intersection of Trott Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest at 1:46 p.m. Monday.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of 37th Avenue Northwest that another party was attempting to sell 120 acres of land using the property owner’s name.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of packages at 6:26 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11 p.m. Monday they were missing a package delivered a month ago in the 200 block of 23rd Street Southeast.



Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
