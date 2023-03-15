Records published March 15, 2023

Arrests

RAYMOND — A 23-year-old woman was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Second Street in Raymond.

The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with two pending drug charges.

WILLMAR — A 60-year-old was arrested on warrants after a traffic stop at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ninth Street and Willmar Avenue Southeast. The person was were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail online roster at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

WILLMAR — A 44-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lakeland Drive and U.S. Highway 12 East. The person was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Attempted dog poisoning

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast that someone tried to poison their dog.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:28 p.m. Monday that a party known to them had broken into their residence and took some of their property in the 1100 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and Becker Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A crash with possible injury was reported at 5:03 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast. Willmar police and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad responded.

Criminal damage to property

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of First Avenue Northwest in New London that someone had gone through their vehicle.

WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to their property near the intersection of Trott Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest at 1:46 p.m. Monday.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of 37th Avenue Northwest that another party was attempting to sell 120 acres of land using the property owner’s name.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of packages at 6:26 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11 p.m. Monday they were missing a package delivered a month ago in the 200 block of 23rd Street Southeast.

