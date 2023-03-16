Records published March 16, 2022

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash involving a semitrailer was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 30th Street and 19th Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:43 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 West and 30th Street Southwest. According to the report, a party was issued a citations for multiple traffic and driver’s license violations. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to their vehicle at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

Domestic incident

SPICER — A caller reported at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday a party known to them was attempting to kill them in the 12000 block of 11th Street Northeast in Spicer. According to the report, the party left before law enforcement arrived. The caller was advised of options.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest that someone had access to their bank accounts, phone numbers and social media accounts

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller in 1200 block of Campbell Avenue Northwest reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday ongoing issues with parties known to them after they moved. According to the report, the parties dumped the caller’s property on the caller’s porch. The caller was advised of options.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday the theft of hand tools from a motor vehicle in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast.