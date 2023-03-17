6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 17, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:58 AM
Task force announces seizure of 800 suspected fentanyl pills, two handguns and a rifle after Willmar search
Two individuals were arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant in Willmar. According to a news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, more arrests are expected.
March 16, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Crashes

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:10 am. Thursday an overturned vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 East and 45th Street Southeast. There were no injuries, according to the report.

SPICER — A crash was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Minnesota highway 23 and Lake Avenue South in Spicer. There were no injuries, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries was made at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad assisted Willmar police.

WILLMAR — A single-vehicle crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Trott Avenue and 15th Street Southeast. According to the report, the vehicle took out a fire hydrant and mailbox.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 15th Street and 19th Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 West reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday damage to their garage door.

Fight

WILLMAR — A report was made around 9 p.m. Wednesday of a group fighting in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Fraud

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 600 block of West River Drive in New London reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been using a family member’s name.

SPICER — A caller reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday that someone had purchased lumber with a stolen credit card in the 100 block of access Drive in Spicer. According to the report, the purchase was made Feb. 28.

Traffic complaint

SPICER — A caller reported at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday that a tan truck tried forcing them off the road near the intersection of Progress Way and Minnesota Highway 23 South in Spicer.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
