Records published March 17, 2023

Crashes

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:10 am. Thursday an overturned vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 East and 45th Street Southeast. There were no injuries, according to the report.

SPICER — A crash was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Minnesota highway 23 and Lake Avenue South in Spicer. There were no injuries, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries was made at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad assisted Willmar police.

WILLMAR — A single-vehicle crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Trott Avenue and 15th Street Southeast. According to the report, the vehicle took out a fire hydrant and mailbox.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 15th Street and 19th Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 West reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday damage to their garage door.

Fight

WILLMAR — A report was made around 9 p.m. Wednesday of a group fighting in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Fraud

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 600 block of West River Drive in New London reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been using a family member’s name.

SPICER — A caller reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday that someone had purchased lumber with a stolen credit card in the 100 block of access Drive in Spicer. According to the report, the purchase was made Feb. 28.

Traffic complaint

SPICER — A caller reported at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday that a tan truck tried forcing them off the road near the intersection of Progress Way and Minnesota Highway 23 South in Spicer.