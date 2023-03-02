Records published March 2, 2023

Crashes

SPICER — A crash was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue in Spicer. According to the report, a male party fled from the scene.

WILLMAR — A rollover crash was reported at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 5 Northwest and 60th Avenue Northwest. According to the report, the driver could not stop at the intersection due to road conditions, and rolled into the ditch. Pennock Fire Department, Pennock First Responders, and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office at the scene.

RAYMOND — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 105th Street Southwest in Raymond. No one was injured, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 West and 30th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A report of a car rear-ending a school bus was reported at 7:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 East and 23rd Street Southeast. No one was injured, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A crash involving three vehicles was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lakeland Drive and Litchfield Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported being sideswiped at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Olena Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A party reported fraud at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar. According to the report, the party gave a man $450 for a puppy and he hadn’t given them a puppy.

WILLMAR — A party reported fraud at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of 21st Street Southwest.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole their package in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Trespass

NEW LONDON — A caller reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday a woman trespassing on their property in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast in New London.

