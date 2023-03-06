Records published March 6, 2022

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 3:23 a.m. Sunday of a man pulling a gun on another man in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest that a person with a gun was sleeping on the floor.

Disorderly

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 12:22 a.m. Sunday of a man being upset at a business in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 71 Northeast. The man went outside and has a crowbar in his hands.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old man was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast on drug charges, giving a false name and six warrants. As of Sunday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court hearing on six felony fifth-degree drug charges, a gross misdemeanor violating an order for protection charge, a misdemeanor giving a false name charge, a misdemeanor pharmacy drug charge and four petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

ATWATER — A 39-year-old man was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fourth Street South and Montana Avenue West after crashing a vehicle into a snowbank. As of Sunday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court hearing on two gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charges.

NEW LONDON — A 26-year-old man was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast and Norway Wood Circle for third-degree driving while intoxicated. As of Sunday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance on two gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charges.

SPICER — A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Friday on the 11300 block of North Shore Drive for driving under the influence. As of Sunday afternoon, the woman was in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance on two gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charges.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sixth Street Southwest of the theft of a phone and debit card and the debit card had been used.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast of a checkbook that was stolen and the account drained. Checks were written in the St. Cloud area and the bank has returned the checks and refunded the money to the complainant.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of First Avenue West of the theft of a catalytic converter.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 6:09 p.m. Friday of inappropriate pictures of a person being placed on Facebook by someone other than that person. No address was given in the report.

Attempted burglary

LAKE LILLIAN — A report was taken at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue of a man trying to break into a garage. The man left the area after the owner of the garage yelled at him.