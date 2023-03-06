99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published March 6, 2022

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 06, 2023 04:51 AM

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 3:23 a.m. Sunday of a man pulling a gun on another man in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest that a person with a gun was sleeping on the floor.

Disorderly

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 12:22 a.m. Sunday of a man being upset at a business in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 71 Northeast. The man went outside and has a crowbar in his hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old man was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast on drug charges, giving a false name and six warrants. As of Sunday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court hearing on six felony fifth-degree drug charges, a gross misdemeanor violating an order for protection charge, a misdemeanor giving a false name charge, a misdemeanor pharmacy drug charge and four petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

ATWATER — A 39-year-old man was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fourth Street South and Montana Avenue West after crashing a vehicle into a snowbank. As of Sunday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court hearing on two gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charges.

NEW LONDON — A 26-year-old man was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast and Norway Wood Circle for third-degree driving while intoxicated. As of Sunday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance on two gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charges.

SPICER — A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Friday on the 11300 block of North Shore Drive for driving under the influence. As of Sunday afternoon, the woman was in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance on two gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charges.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sixth Street Southwest of the theft of a phone and debit card and the debit card had been used.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast of a checkbook that was stolen and the account drained. Checks were written in the St. Cloud area and the bank has returned the checks and refunded the money to the complainant.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of First Avenue West of the theft of a catalytic converter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fraud

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 6:09 p.m. Friday of inappropriate pictures of a person being placed on Facebook by someone other than that person. No address was given in the report.

Attempted burglary

LAKE LILLIAN — A report was taken at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue of a man trying to break into a garage. The man left the area after the owner of the garage yelled at him.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown