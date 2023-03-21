99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 21, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:05 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 19-year-old suspect was arrested after police executed a search warrant at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. The suspect was not listed in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail Roster at 1 p.m. Monday.

Counterfeit money

WILLMAR — A business in the 3300 block of First Street South reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday that it had received counterfeit money on Sunday.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:57 a.m. Monday that a male party had slashed their tires and the tires on another person’s vehicle in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

Fight

WILLMAR — A fight was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast. According to the report, a party was cited for disorderly conduct.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10 a.m. Monday that a male party stole an electronic car key in the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast.

Latest crime and courts:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
