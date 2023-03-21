Records published March 21, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 19-year-old suspect was arrested after police executed a search warrant at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. The suspect was not listed in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail Roster at 1 p.m. Monday.

Counterfeit money

WILLMAR — A business in the 3300 block of First Street South reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday that it had received counterfeit money on Sunday.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:57 a.m. Monday that a male party had slashed their tires and the tires on another person’s vehicle in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

Fight

WILLMAR — A fight was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast. According to the report, a party was cited for disorderly conduct.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10 a.m. Monday that a male party stole an electronic car key in the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast.

