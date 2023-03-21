Records published March 21, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 19-year-old suspect was arrested after police executed a search warrant at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. The suspect was not listed in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail Roster at 1 p.m. Monday.
Counterfeit money
WILLMAR — A business in the 3300 block of First Street South reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday that it had received counterfeit money on Sunday.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:57 a.m. Monday that a male party had slashed their tires and the tires on another person’s vehicle in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.
Fight
WILLMAR — A fight was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast. According to the report, a party was cited for disorderly conduct.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10 a.m. Monday that a male party stole an electronic car key in the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast.
