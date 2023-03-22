Records published March 22, 2023

Criminal damage to property

RAYMOND — A caller reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle over the weekend in the 400 block of Day Street in Raymond.

WILLMAR — Two callers reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday a male party slashing tires in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

Fraud

ATWATER — A caller in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Atwater reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday receiving a scam call. According to the report, the person that called them claimed to be from a bank and asked for their new debit card number in order to set up security for their debit card. The caller did not give any information over the phone.

WILLMAR — A caller reported credit card fraud at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of First Street South.

Theft

ATWATER — A caller reported a theft at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Main Street North in Atwater.

WILLMAR — A business reported theft at 5:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday that their laptop was stolen 10 days ago in the 400 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A caller reported a trespassing incident at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of First Street South. According to the report, the party left after they were asked to leave.