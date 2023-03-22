Records published March 22, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Criminal damage to property
RAYMOND — A caller reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle over the weekend in the 400 block of Day Street in Raymond.
WILLMAR — Two callers reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday a male party slashing tires in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.
Fraud
ATWATER — A caller in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Atwater reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday receiving a scam call. According to the report, the person that called them claimed to be from a bank and asked for their new debit card number in order to set up security for their debit card. The caller did not give any information over the phone.
WILLMAR — A caller reported credit card fraud at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of First Street South.
Theft
ATWATER — A caller reported a theft at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Main Street North in Atwater.
ADVERTISEMENT
WILLMAR — A business reported theft at 5:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday that their laptop was stolen 10 days ago in the 400 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.
Trespassing
WILLMAR — A caller reported a trespassing incident at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of First Street South. According to the report, the party left after they were asked to leave.
ADVERTISEMENT