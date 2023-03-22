99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 22, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:06 AM

Criminal damage to property

RAYMOND — A caller reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle over the weekend in the 400 block of Day Street in Raymond.

WILLMAR — Two callers reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday a male party slashing tires in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.

Fraud

ATWATER — A caller in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Atwater reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday receiving a scam call. According to the report, the person that called them claimed to be from a bank and asked for their new debit card number in order to set up security for their debit card. The caller did not give any information over the phone.

WILLMAR — A caller reported credit card fraud at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of First Street South.

Theft

ATWATER — A caller reported a theft at 6:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Main Street North in Atwater.

WILLMAR — A business reported theft at 5:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday that their laptop was stolen 10 days ago in the 400 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A caller reported a trespassing incident at 9:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of First Street South. According to the report, the party left after they were asked to leave.

Latest crime and courts:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
