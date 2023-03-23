Records published March 23, 2023

Local Large fire destroys Madison, Minnesota, machinery dealership, forces evacuations but no injuries reported After residents from 17 homes were evacuated Tuesday night, and with assistance from 23 different agencies, firefighters were able to control a blaze at Midwest Machinery in Madison, Minnesota. A citywide water restriction was enacted. Evacuees have since been allowed back in their homes.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of First Street South and Trott Avenue Southeast. According to the report, both vehicles were turning northbound on First Street when they collided. There were no apparent injuries.

WILLMAR — A crash blocking traffic was reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 30th Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation after a reported crash at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 North and Ella Avenue Northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of a male party returning to a property in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest and breaking glass in a lobby area was made at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the incident was caught on camera.

Disorderly conduct

SPICER — A caller reported disorderly conduct at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot within the 200 block of Access Drive.

Fraud

ATWATER — A caller reported at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of County Road 4 Northeast in Atwater that a scammer purporting to be Apple tech support had gotten their Social Security number.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A party was issued a trespass notice from CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in-person at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.