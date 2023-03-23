Records published March 23, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Crashes
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of First Street South and Trott Avenue Southeast. According to the report, both vehicles were turning northbound on First Street when they collided. There were no apparent injuries.
WILLMAR — A crash blocking traffic was reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 30th Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation after a reported crash at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 North and Ella Avenue Northwest.
ADVERTISEMENT
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A report of a male party returning to a property in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest and breaking glass in a lobby area was made at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the incident was caught on camera.
Disorderly conduct
SPICER — A caller reported disorderly conduct at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot within the 200 block of Access Drive.
Fraud
ATWATER — A caller reported at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of County Road 4 Northeast in Atwater that a scammer purporting to be Apple tech support had gotten their Social Security number.
Trespassing
WILLMAR — A party was issued a trespass notice from CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in-person at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.
ADVERTISEMENT