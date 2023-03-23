99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 23, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:57 AM
Large fire destroys Madison, Minnesota, machinery dealership, forces evacuations but no injuries reported
After residents from 17 homes were evacuated Tuesday night, and with assistance from 23 different agencies, firefighters were able to control a blaze at Midwest Machinery in Madison, Minnesota. A citywide water restriction was enacted. Evacuees have since been allowed back in their homes.
March 22, 2023 10:35 AM
By  Dale Morin

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of First Street South and Trott Avenue Southeast. According to the report, both vehicles were turning northbound on First Street when they collided. There were no apparent injuries.

WILLMAR — A crash blocking traffic was reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 30th Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a citation after a reported crash at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 North and Ella Avenue Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of a male party returning to a property in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest and breaking glass in a lobby area was made at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the incident was caught on camera.

Disorderly conduct

SPICER — A caller reported disorderly conduct at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot within the 200 block of Access Drive.

Fraud

ATWATER — A caller reported at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of County Road 4 Northeast in Atwater that a scammer purporting to be Apple tech support had gotten their Social Security number.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A party was issued a trespass notice from CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in-person at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
