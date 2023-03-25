Records published March 25, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 65-year-old suspect was arrested for impaired driving pending urine test results after a traffic complaint was made at 3:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and Kandiyohi County Road 5 Southwest. The suspect was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.
According to the report, the suspect was driving an SUV in the opposite lane of traffic and over the shoulder.
Fraud
RAYMOND — A caller at 11:18 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Babcock Avenue West in Raymond reported credit card fraud.
ADVERTISEMENT