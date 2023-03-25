Records published March 25, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 65-year-old suspect was arrested for impaired driving pending urine test results after a traffic complaint was made at 3:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and Kandiyohi County Road 5 Southwest. The suspect was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.

According to the report, the suspect was driving an SUV in the opposite lane of traffic and over the shoulder.

Fraud

RAYMOND — A caller at 11:18 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Babcock Avenue West in Raymond reported credit card fraud.