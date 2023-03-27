99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 27, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrests

KANDIYOHI — A 26-year-old male was arrested after a reported domestic incident at 8:35 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Eighth Street South in Lake Lillian. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday with three pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old male was arrested on a charge of impaired driving after a report of suspicious activity at 1:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 71 Northeast. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday with a pending misdemeanor charge and two pending gross-misdemeanor charges.

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old male was arrested on warrants after a traffic stop at 4:22 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Third Street Southwest. The man was being held on $27,000 bail/bond in Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday.

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. He was listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending felony charge.

WILLMAR — A 25-year-old was arrested and brought to Kandiyohi County Jail after a traffic stop at 9:43 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Porto Rico Street Northeast and Highway 71 North. According to the report, the suspect was cited for not having a driver’s license. The person was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash involving a pickup and semi was reported at 7:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:55 p.m. Saturday that a tan minivan had hit a sign in the middle of a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 West and 40th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 1:42 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of First Street South. According to the report, a Nissan had rear-ended a truck on First Street.

Denied medication

WILLMAR — A caller alleged at 7:56 a.m. Sunday that a vulnerable adult was being denied medications at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar.

Egged vehicle

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:42 a.m. Sunday that their vehicle was egged in the 700 block of Richland Avenue Southwest.

Fraud

RAYMOND — A caller reported credit card fraud at 11:18 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Babcock Avenue West in Raymond.

Road Rage

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday that they were being chased by a vehicle that rear-ended them near the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast.

Slashed tires

WILLMAR — A caller reported around 2 p.m. Saturday that the tires on their vehicle had been slashed in the 200 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:29 p.m. Saturday that a suspicious male was taking pictures outside their residence in the 1600 block of 16th Street Northwest. According to the report, the suspicious male parked his car near the residence around 4:30 p.m.

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 9:44 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Lake Lillian, two people had pulled up outside of a bar wearing masks and walked to where the bartender couldn’t see them anymore.

The bartender grabbed the cash from the register and then shut off the lights. According to the report, the two suspicious parties returned to their vehicle and shined a light into the bar before leaving.

WILLMAR — A caller reported suspicious activity at 2:21 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Eighth Street Southwest. According to the report, the caller saw a car parked across the road and saw people trying to get into another vehicle.

WILLMAR —A report of a suspicious vehicle/person was made at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue Northwest.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported a theft at 9:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 12 West.

WILLMAR — A report was made at 2:07 p.m. Saturday about a woman stealing a large amount of clothing from a store in the 1600 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A report of juvenile parties taking money out of a tip jar was made at 1:58 p.m. Friday at a business in the 1000 block of First Street South. According to the report, the business requested the parties be removed from the property.

