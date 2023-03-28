Records published March 28, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old male was arrested on multiple charges after a reported weapons complaint at 5:27 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Trott Avenue Southwest. The male was in custody at 1 p.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Assault

PRINSBURG — A caller reported an assault at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kandiyohi Avenue in Prinsburg. According to the report, the victim was pushed down a set of stairs by the suspect. Charges of fifth-degree assault and threats of violence were sent to the County Attorney.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A business in the 600 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest reported around 12 p.m. Sunday that its building was broken into the previous night.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 10:43 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. There were no injuries listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A report of a plow truck sideswiping a parked car was made at 8:47 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and 17th Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 5:56 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Lakeland Drive Southeast and Highway 12 East.

Disorderly

WILLMAR — A report of a person yelling at a garbage man and outside music blaring was made at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of 13th Street Southwest.

Suspicious activity

SPICER — A caller in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South reported a suspicious guest at 10:06 a.m. Monday. According to the report, a male guest had shown up at the property drunk and with a smashed car.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:02 a.m. Monday that a tow truck was stolen in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue Northeast.

SPICER — A caller in the 11900 block of Higway 71 Northeast in Spicer reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday that their storage unit was broken into within the last five weeks. According to the report, tools, ladders and a portable generator were stolen.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12 p.m. Sunday that someone had stolen a family member’s birthday card.