Records published March 28, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 21-year-old male was arrested on multiple charges after a reported weapons complaint at 5:27 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Trott Avenue Southwest. The male was in custody at 1 p.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail.
Assault
PRINSBURG — A caller reported an assault at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kandiyohi Avenue in Prinsburg. According to the report, the victim was pushed down a set of stairs by the suspect. Charges of fifth-degree assault and threats of violence were sent to the County Attorney.
Burglary
WILLMAR — A business in the 600 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest reported around 12 p.m. Sunday that its building was broken into the previous night.
Crashes
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 10:43 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. There were no injuries listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A report of a plow truck sideswiping a parked car was made at 8:47 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and 17th Street Southeast.
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 5:56 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Lakeland Drive Southeast and Highway 12 East.
Disorderly
WILLMAR — A report of a person yelling at a garbage man and outside music blaring was made at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of 13th Street Southwest.
Suspicious activity
SPICER — A caller in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South reported a suspicious guest at 10:06 a.m. Monday. According to the report, a male guest had shown up at the property drunk and with a smashed car.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:02 a.m. Monday that a tow truck was stolen in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue Northeast.
SPICER — A caller in the 11900 block of Higway 71 Northeast in Spicer reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday that their storage unit was broken into within the last five weeks. According to the report, tools, ladders and a portable generator were stolen.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12 p.m. Sunday that someone had stolen a family member’s birthday card.
