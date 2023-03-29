Records published March 29, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on multiple warrants at 1:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and 11th Street Southwest. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with four pending charges.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A caller reported a crash at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest. According to the report, the caller stated that the other car backed out in front of them before they hit the vehicle.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 45th Street Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

Harassment

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller in the 900 block of Lakeview Street reported harassment and an alleged court order violation at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of First Street South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday that decor was stolen from a community area at a property in the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:02 a.m. Monday that a tow truck was stolen in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue Northeast.

SPICER — A caller reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday that their storage unit was broken into within the last five weeks in the 11900 block of Highway 71 Northeast in Spicer. According to the report, tools, ladders and a portable generator were stolen.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A party requested at 4:18 p.m. Monday that a party be removed from a property in the 2000 block of First Street South.