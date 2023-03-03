Records published March 3, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Fraud
SPICER — A caller reported a scam at 8:11 a.m. Thursday in the 16600 block of 92nd Street Northeast. According to the report, the caller attempted to contact YouTube TV but got connected with a different phone number. The caller gave credit card information but immediately canceled their card after the call.
WILLMAR — A caller in the 2400 block of Williams Parkway Southwest at 10:58 a.m. Thursday reported identity theft that occurred in Texas.
Graffiti
WILLMAR — A report of graffiti on the back of a building in the 900 block of First Street South was made at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday.
Hit-and-run
WILLMAR — A juvenile caller reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that their car had been hit while they were in class at Willmar Senior High School.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole their package in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.
