Records published March 3, 2023

Fraud

SPICER — A caller reported a scam at 8:11 a.m. Thursday in the 16600 block of 92nd Street Northeast. According to the report, the caller attempted to contact YouTube TV but got connected with a different phone number. The caller gave credit card information but immediately canceled their card after the call.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2400 block of Williams Parkway Southwest at 10:58 a.m. Thursday reported identity theft that occurred in Texas.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A report of graffiti on the back of a building in the 900 block of First Street South was made at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A juvenile caller reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that their car had been hit while they were in class at Willmar Senior High School.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole their package in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.