Records published March 30, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 PM

Arrests

RAYMOND — A 46-year-old male was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 23 and Kandi-Chippewa Line Southwest in Raymond. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with a pending felony charge.

SPICER — A 27-year-old male was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with multiple pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 37-year-old male was arrested on warrants at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, but a location was not listed in the Willmar Police Department media report. According to the report, the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office advised law enforcement of a suspect’s whereabouts from McLeod County who had cut off his monitor.

The man was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with four pending charges.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday a burglary at an address in the 900 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest. According to the report, the caller found their back door was pried open.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 600 block of 15th Street Southwest reported at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday that their property was involved in a Facebook Marketplace scam. According to the report, their home was listed as available for rent on Facebook but they were not renting out the home.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of 17th Street Northwest the theft of tools.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Becker Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest that their truck was broken into Sunday night and some tools were missing.

WILLMAR — A theft was reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

ATWATER — A caller reported at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 14700 block of U.S. Highway 12 Northeast in Atwater that someone stole their vehicle. According to the report, the keys were left in the vehicle. The stolen vehicle also had an aftermarket front bumper.

Latest crime and courts:

