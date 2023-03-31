Records published March 31, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 22-year-old male was arrested pending felony drug charges after a report of suspicious activity at 12:33 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Thursday with pending charges.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday theft from a storage unit in the 4500 block of Highway 71 Northeast.

Trespass

HAWICK — A caller reported at 6:36 a.m. Thursday that a party was trespassing on a turkey farm in the 16400 block of 240th Avenue Northeast in Hawick.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a trespass citation after a caller reported trespassing at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of First Street.

ADVERTISEMENT