Records published March 31, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 22-year-old male was arrested pending felony drug charges after a report of suspicious activity at 12:33 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Thursday with pending charges.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday theft from a storage unit in the 4500 block of Highway 71 Northeast.

Trespass

HAWICK — A caller reported at 6:36 a.m. Thursday that a party was trespassing on a turkey farm in the 16400 block of 240th Avenue Northeast in Hawick.

WILLMAR — A party was issued a trespass citation after a caller reported trespassing at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of First Street.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
