Records published March 4, 2022
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 26-year-old man was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of 22nd Street Southwest. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance on a felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A report was taken at 12:37 a.m. Friday of a garage door that was vandalized in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.
Theft
WILLMAR — A report was taken at 9:11 a.m. Friday of the theft of some jewelry and coins in the 600 block of Third Street Southwest.
WILLMAR — A report was taken at 5:39 a.m. Friday of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Sixth Street Southwest.
Weapons complaint
WILLMAR — A report was taken at 5:26 p.m. Thursday of shots fired and the smell of gunpowder in the 3300 block of Eighth Street Northeast. Responding officers were unable to locate any vehicles in the area.
