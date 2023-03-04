Records published March 4, 2022

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old man was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of 22nd Street Southwest. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail pending a court appearance on a felony charge of violating a no-contact order.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 12:37 a.m. Friday of a garage door that was vandalized in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 9:11 a.m. Friday of the theft of some jewelry and coins in the 600 block of Third Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 5:39 a.m. Friday of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Sixth Street Southwest.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A report was taken at 5:26 p.m. Thursday of shots fired and the smell of gunpowder in the 3300 block of Eighth Street Northeast. Responding officers were unable to locate any vehicles in the area.