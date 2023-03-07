99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 7, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Arrest

WILLMAR — A 19-year-old male was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 Bypass South and U.S. Highway 12 East. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with pending charges of receiving stolen property and not complying with a peace officer.

RAYMOND — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a Kandiyohi County Warrant by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Babcock Avenue East in Raymond. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with two pending felony theft charges.

WILLMAR — A 45-year-old woman was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Arena Drive Northeast on suspicion of violating a restraining order. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with a pending misdemeanor harassment charge.

Assault

HAWICK — A caller reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday an assault the previous night in the 15800 block of 154th Street Northeast in Hawick.

Burglary

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 19400 of 61st Street Northeast in New London reported at 8:02 p.m. Sunday that someone had broken into their garage. According to the report, the break-in occurred between 1 and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 6:33 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the accident occurred on Kandiyohi County Road 5, north of the intersection with 19th Avenue Southwest. The suspect vehicle was described as a red sedan.

Suspicious package

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday that a male party dropped off a suspicious package at a family member’s house in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

Trespassing

SUNBURG — A party was warned for trespassing on property in the 100 block of Central Avenue in Sunburg around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Weapons complaint

RAYMOND — A caller reported hearing more than five gunshots at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Squire Avenue. According to the report, a deputy checked the area.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
