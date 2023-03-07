Records published March 7, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 19-year-old male was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 Bypass South and U.S. Highway 12 East. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with pending charges of receiving stolen property and not complying with a peace officer.
RAYMOND — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a Kandiyohi County Warrant by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Babcock Avenue East in Raymond. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with two pending felony theft charges.
WILLMAR — A 45-year-old woman was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Arena Drive Northeast on suspicion of violating a restraining order. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with a pending misdemeanor harassment charge.
Assault
HAWICK — A caller reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday an assault the previous night in the 15800 block of 154th Street Northeast in Hawick.
Burglary
NEW LONDON — A caller in the 19400 of 61st Street Northeast in New London reported at 8:02 p.m. Sunday that someone had broken into their garage. According to the report, the break-in occurred between 1 and 3 a.m. Sunday.
Hit-and-run
WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 6:33 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the accident occurred on Kandiyohi County Road 5, north of the intersection with 19th Avenue Southwest. The suspect vehicle was described as a red sedan.
Suspicious package
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday that a male party dropped off a suspicious package at a family member’s house in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.
Trespassing
SUNBURG — A party was warned for trespassing on property in the 100 block of Central Avenue in Sunburg around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Weapons complaint
RAYMOND — A caller reported hearing more than five gunshots at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Squire Avenue. According to the report, a deputy checked the area.
