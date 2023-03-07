Records published March 7, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 19-year-old male was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 Bypass South and U.S. Highway 12 East. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with pending charges of receiving stolen property and not complying with a peace officer.

RAYMOND — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a Kandiyohi County Warrant by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:08 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Babcock Avenue East in Raymond. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with two pending felony theft charges.

WILLMAR — A 45-year-old woman was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Arena Drive Northeast on suspicion of violating a restraining order. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with a pending misdemeanor harassment charge.

Assault

HAWICK — A caller reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday an assault the previous night in the 15800 block of 154th Street Northeast in Hawick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burglary

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 19400 of 61st Street Northeast in New London reported at 8:02 p.m. Sunday that someone had broken into their garage. According to the report, the break-in occurred between 1 and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 6:33 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the accident occurred on Kandiyohi County Road 5, north of the intersection with 19th Avenue Southwest. The suspect vehicle was described as a red sedan.

Suspicious package

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday that a male party dropped off a suspicious package at a family member’s house in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

Trespassing

SUNBURG — A party was warned for trespassing on property in the 100 block of Central Avenue in Sunburg around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Weapons complaint

RAYMOND — A caller reported hearing more than five gunshots at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Squire Avenue. According to the report, a deputy checked the area.