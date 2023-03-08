99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 8, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
March 08, 2023 05:02 AM
Local
Driver arrested, two passengers injured after rollover crash near Kandiyohi, Minnesota
A 40-year-old Benson man was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and impaired driving after a rollover crash Monday near Kandiyohi. According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, two passengers were transported.
March 07, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin

WILLMAR — A caller in the 600 block of Richland Avenue Southwest reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday that a van had pulled up in front of their house and dropped a dog out the window before driving off. According to the report, the dog was described as some sort of poodle. It had a collar but no tags.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 3200 block of Third Avenue Northwest reported at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday that they had lost money due to a fraudulent check.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 1:39 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
