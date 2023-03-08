Records published March 8, 2023

Local Driver arrested, two passengers injured after rollover crash near Kandiyohi, Minnesota A 40-year-old Benson man was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and impaired driving after a rollover crash Monday near Kandiyohi. According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, two passengers were transported.

Dumped dog

WILLMAR — A caller in the 600 block of Richland Avenue Southwest reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday that a van had pulled up in front of their house and dropped a dog out the window before driving off. According to the report, the dog was described as some sort of poodle. It had a collar but no tags.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 3200 block of Third Avenue Northwest reported at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday that they had lost money due to a fraudulent check.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 1:39 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.