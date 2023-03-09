99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published March 9, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
March 09, 2023 09:02 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault near the intersection of First Street South and Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending charges of domestic assault and fifth-degree assault.

Assault

WILLMAR — A caller reported a past assault at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Florence Lane Southwest.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A juvenile caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday at Willmar Senior High School.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a wallet at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
