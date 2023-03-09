Records published March 9, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 31-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault near the intersection of First Street South and Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending charges of domestic assault and fifth-degree assault.
Assault
WILLMAR — A caller reported a past assault at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Florence Lane Southwest.
Hit-and-run
WILLMAR — A juvenile caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday at Willmar Senior High School.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a wallet at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT