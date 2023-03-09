Records published March 9, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault near the intersection of First Street South and Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending charges of domestic assault and fifth-degree assault.

Assault

WILLMAR — A caller reported a past assault at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Florence Lane Southwest.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A juvenile caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday at Willmar Senior High School.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported the theft of a wallet at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

