Records published May 1, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of drugs and impaired driving after a traffic stop at 8:57 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 12 East and 13th Street Southeast. The party was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Sunday.

ST. CLOUD — A 41-year-old man was arrested in Stearns County on a Kandiyohi County warrant and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 2:06 p.m. Saturday. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor charge at 1 p.m. Sunday.

KANDIYOHI — A 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a reported crash at 7:04 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 90th Street and Seventh Avenue Southeast in Kandiyohi. According to the report, a car crashed in the middle of a field. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Sunday with a pending charge of third-degree impaired driving.

WILLMAR — A 28-year-old male was arrested for refusing DWI testing and obstruction after a traffic stop at 3:09 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of First Street South and Olena Avenue Southeast. He was listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Kandiyohi County Jail with multiple pending charges.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:35 a.m. Friday that they had video of a theft at a property in the 400 block of Sixth Street Southwest.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash with injuries was reported at 8:34 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of the Highway 12 bypass in Southwest Willmar. According to the report, a blue pickup truck hit a tree. A party was ejected from the vehicle and pinned between the tree and truck. They were transported to Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Willmar Police Department at the scene.

WILLMAR — A single-vehicle crash was reported at 2:57 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Highway 12 East. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 1:56 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was described as a brown/tan colored older Chevrolet Suburban.

NEW LONDON — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of New London-Spicer High School. According to the report, the second vehicle involved left the parking lot.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of First Street South and Abbot Drive Southeast. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was described as a red Dodge Ram truck and was last seen going southbound on Highway 71.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:14 a.m. Friday they were rear-ended at the intersection of 15th Avenue Southeast and County Road 9 Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday that the windows to their dad’s vehicle were broken in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:09 p.m. Saturday that someone had smashed his vehicle window in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

KANDIYOHI — A caller in the 12400 block of 82nd Avenue Northeast in Kandiyohi reported at 10:52 a.m. Sunday that their mailbox was damaged and that others in the area had been destroyed as well.

SPICER — A caller reported at 10:26 p.m. Friday that three white males in a black BMW were tampering with their vehicle in the 100 block of Access Drive in Spicer.

Disturbance

WILLMAR — A report of a male party being disorderly and threatening people was made at 6:32 p.m. Friday at a business in the 600 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the male party left before police arrived.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:16 a.m. Saturday that there was graffiti on the south side of a building in the 500 block of First Street South.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday that a male and female party pounding on their door and wiggling the handle. According to the report, the caller advised they did not need police assistance.

WILLMAR — A report of a party bothering people at a gym was made at 6:49 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of First Street South. The party was advised to leave.

WILLMAR — A caller reported harassment/suspicious behavior at 6:04 p.m. Friday at an address in the 300 block of Ninth Street Northwest. According to the report, a male party was advised by a deputy not to return to the address. The caller was advised of options.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

WILLMAR — A party reported a stolen truck at 11:08 a.m. Friday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar.

PRINSBURG — A caller reported at 8:40 a.m. Friday that a company vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Highway 7 in Prinsburg.

Traffic complaint

HAWICK — A caller reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday a white car driving the wrong way near the intersection of Highway 23 Northeast and 190th Street Northeast in Hawick.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A party barred from a property in the 500 block of Russell Street Northwest was cited for trespassing violations at 11:43 a.m. Sunday.