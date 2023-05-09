Records published May 10, 2023

Arrest

SVEA — A 67-year-old man was arrested after a reported domestic incident at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 12300 block of 15th Street Southeast. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with a pending misdemeanor charge.

Assault

WILLMAR — A party reported at 11:04 a.m. Monday that they had been strangled Thursday, May 4, during an altercation in the 200 block of Third Street South. A file was sent to the Kandiyohi County Attorney, according to the report.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast. There were no injuries, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of 16th Street Northeast. No one was injured. According to the report, one of the vehicles caught on fire.

WILLMAR — A rear-end crash was reported at 2:39 p.m. Monday near the Highway 12 Bypass and Third Street Southwest. No one was injured, according to the report.

Directed patrol

WILLMAR — Extra patrols were sent to the 15th Street Bridge over the Highway 23 Bypass at 11:44 p.m. Monday due to a series of complaints from 4 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. Monday.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A report of a disorderly intoxicated male was made at 10:51 p.m. Monday at a business in the 2900 block of First Street South.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported debit card fraud at 1:29 p.m. Monday.

Theft

ATWATER — A caller reported theft of power tools at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Second Street South in Atwater.

Traffic complaint

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday of a wrong-way driver near U.S. Highway 71 and 37th Avenue Northeast.