Records published May 10, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:39 PM

Arrest

SVEA — A 67-year-old man was arrested after a reported domestic incident at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 12300 block of 15th Street Southeast. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Tuesday with a pending misdemeanor charge.

Assault

WILLMAR — A party reported at 11:04 a.m. Monday that they had been strangled Thursday, May 4, during an altercation in the 200 block of Third Street South. A file was sent to the Kandiyohi County Attorney, according to the report.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast. There were no injuries, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of 16th Street Northeast. No one was injured. According to the report, one of the vehicles caught on fire.

WILLMAR — A rear-end crash was reported at 2:39 p.m. Monday near the Highway 12 Bypass and Third Street Southwest. No one was injured, according to the report.

Directed patrol

WILLMAR — Extra patrols were sent to the 15th Street Bridge over the Highway 23 Bypass at 11:44 p.m. Monday due to a series of complaints from 4 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. Monday.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A report of a disorderly intoxicated male was made at 10:51 p.m. Monday at a business in the 2900 block of First Street South.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported debit card fraud at 1:29 p.m. Monday.

Theft

ATWATER — A caller reported theft of power tools at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Second Street South in Atwater.

Traffic complaint

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday of a wrong-way driver near U.S. Highway 71 and 37th Avenue Northeast.

