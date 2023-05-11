Records published May 11, 2023

Arrests

ATWATER — A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree driving while impaired — refusal to test after a report of a suspicious man at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of 195th Street Northeast in Atwater. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending charges.

OLIVIA — A 24-year-old male was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Depue Avenue East in Olivia. He was in custody at 1 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Jail Wednesday with a pending fifth-degree drug charge.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1100 block of Ninth Street Southeast reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday that someone had used their eBay account to order expensive cologne. According to the report, the total loss was $250.

Harassment

SPICER — A caller reported receiving threatening text messages at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of 153rd Avenue Northeast in Spicer.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Eighth Street Southwest reported the theft of a cell phone .

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday that they had caught a male party stealing and requested to have him removed from a property in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest and warned against trespassing.

WILLMAR — A business in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast reported employee theft at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday. The theft was reported to have occurred in January of 2022.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A report of trespassing was made at 9:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.