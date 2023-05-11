Records published May 11, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
ATWATER — A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree driving while impaired — refusal to test after a report of a suspicious man at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of 195th Street Northeast in Atwater. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with two pending charges.
OLIVIA — A 24-year-old male was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Depue Avenue East in Olivia. He was in custody at 1 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Jail Wednesday with a pending fifth-degree drug charge.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller in the 1100 block of Ninth Street Southeast reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday that someone had used their eBay account to order expensive cologne. According to the report, the total loss was $250.
Harassment
SPICER — A caller reported receiving threatening text messages at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of 153rd Avenue Northeast in Spicer.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Eighth Street Southwest reported the theft of a cell phone .
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday that they had caught a male party stealing and requested to have him removed from a property in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest and warned against trespassing.
WILLMAR — A business in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast reported employee theft at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday. The theft was reported to have occurred in January of 2022.
Trespass
WILLMAR — A report of trespassing was made at 9:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.
