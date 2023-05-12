Records published May 12, 2023
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 10:09 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County at 1 p.m. Thursday with a pending felony charge.
BUFFALO — A 44-year-old suspect was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Braddock Avenue Northeast. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Theft
WILLMAR — A business in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday that a group of juveniles came into the store and stole candy.
