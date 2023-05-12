99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published May 12, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 10:09 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County at 1 p.m. Thursday with a pending felony charge.

BUFFALO — A 44-year-old suspect was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Braddock Avenue Northeast. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Theft

WILLMAR — A business in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday that a group of juveniles came into the store and stole candy.

