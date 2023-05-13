Records published May 13, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 20-year-old male was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.

Chlorine leak

WILLMAR — A report of a leaking chlorine cylinder was made at 12:33 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 30th Street and Seventh Avenue Northwest. Blomkest and Willmar Fire Departments were among the agencies responding to the report. Read more at the link below.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday that someone had driven through their yard and broke their fence in the 600 block of Third Street Southwest.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:09 p.m. Thursday a southbound silver Chevrolet Impala throwing eggs at pedestrians near the intersection of First Street South and 28th Avenue Southwest.

Dog bite

SPICER — A caller reported at 1:18 p.m. Thursday that they were bitten by a neighbor's dog at approximately noon in the 150 block of Lakeview Drive in Spicer. According to the report, the dog was taken to Hawk Creek Animal Shelter in Willmar for quarantine.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 3100 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest reported losing $200 via fraud at 4:36 a.m. Friday. No further details on the scheme was given. According to the report, the caller was able to close an account and considered it a learning experience.

Harassment

PRINSBURG — A deputy from Story County, Iowa, at 1:39 p.m. Thursday reported harassment regarding an incident involving a juvenile in the100 block of Elm Grove Lane in Prinsburg.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:56 p.m. Friday that $600 was stolen from their van while they were distracted near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Gay Street Southeast.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A male party was notified of a trespass notice against him after a caller requested that he be removed from a property in the 400 block of First Street South at 8:35 p.m. Thursday.