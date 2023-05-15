99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published May 15, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Racing

WILLMAR — A report of vehicles racing in the lot of Lakeland Elementary School, 1001 Lakeland Drive S.E., was received after 10 p.m. Friday. The group left after being told of the complaint.

Property damage

SPICER — A Spicer resident reported 4:05 p.m. Saturday that a vehicle had gone into the ditch and damaged his apple trees. The damage was at County Road 9 Northeast and 141st Avenue Northeast.

WILLMAR — Graffiti was reported on a Perkins Lumber building in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest. The damage was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

WILLMAR — A patio door was accidentally broken in the 500 block of Charlotte Street Southeast Saturday morning. A man was mowing his lawn when it hit something and threw it, breaking the glass in a neighbor's patio door.

WILLMAR — The driver's window was broken in a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 12 East. The damage was reported at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Animals

KANDIYOHI — A cooler with cow parts was reported to be in the ditch along with some carp Saturday morning in the 3000 block of 60th Street Northeast.

PENNOCK — Cattle were reported on road in the 7800 block of 120th Street Northwest, several miles northwest of Pennock. The report was made at 9:06 a.m. Sunday.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
