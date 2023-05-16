99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published May 16, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old female was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant after a traffic stop at 8:39 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 10th Street and Becker Avenue Southwest. She was listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail Roster at 1 p.m. Monday with a pending drug possession charge.

WILLMAR — A 47-year-old male was arrested after a reported domestic violence incident at 6:22 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi county Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with two pending misdemeanor charges.

WILLMAR — A 63-year-old male was arrested and held on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic stop at 5:58 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 South bypass and U.S. Highway 12 East. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with four pending charges.

ATWATER — A 22-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after a caller reported an incident at 11:36 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue West in Atwater. He was not listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Monday.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday that their vehicle had been damaged and items were taken in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday that a package was stolen from their mailbox.

WILLMAR — A business in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest reported at 8:27 a.m. Monday that a male party who had been warned before about trespassing took food and drink without attempting to pay for the items. According to the report, the male party was cited for both offenses.

HAWICK — A caller in the 21400 block of 175th Street Northeast in Hawick reported their mailbox was missing at 1:47 p.m. Sunday.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WillmarTenMall01.png
Local
Willmar Ten Investors make 'awkward' city hall/community center presentation to City Council
May 15, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools planning for free meals for all kids
May 15, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Lotto.jpg
Local
Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets this week at locations across Minnesota
May 15, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: YME Sting clinch first wins of the season
May 15, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott