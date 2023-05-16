Records published May 16, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old female was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant after a traffic stop at 8:39 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 10th Street and Becker Avenue Southwest. She was listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail Roster at 1 p.m. Monday with a pending drug possession charge.

WILLMAR — A 47-year-old male was arrested after a reported domestic violence incident at 6:22 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi county Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with two pending misdemeanor charges.

WILLMAR — A 63-year-old male was arrested and held on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic stop at 5:58 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of the U.S. Highway 71 South bypass and U.S. Highway 12 East. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with four pending charges.

ATWATER — A 22-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault after a caller reported an incident at 11:36 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue West in Atwater. He was not listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Monday.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday that their vehicle had been damaged and items were taken in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday that a package was stolen from their mailbox.

WILLMAR — A business in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest reported at 8:27 a.m. Monday that a male party who had been warned before about trespassing took food and drink without attempting to pay for the items. According to the report, the male party was cited for both offenses.

HAWICK — A caller in the 21400 block of 175th Street Northeast in Hawick reported their mailbox was missing at 1:47 p.m. Sunday.