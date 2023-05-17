Records published May 17, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of First Street South. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with two pending charges.

SPICER — A 41-year-old male was arrested after a caller first reported a domestic violence incident at 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 11900 block of Indian Beach Road. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with two pending misdemeanor charges.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported a theft at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of First Street South.