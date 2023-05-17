99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published May 17, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:01 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of First Street South. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with two pending charges.

SPICER — A 41-year-old male was arrested after a caller first reported a domestic violence incident at 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 11900 block of Indian Beach Road. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with two pending misdemeanor charges.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported a theft at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of First Street South.

Latest crime and courts:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

