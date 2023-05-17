Records published May 17, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 33-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of First Street South. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with two pending charges.
SPICER — A 41-year-old male was arrested after a caller first reported a domestic violence incident at 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 11900 block of Indian Beach Road. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with two pending misdemeanor charges.
Hit-and-run
WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported a theft at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of First Street South.
