Records published May 18, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 34-year-old male was arrested on a Stearns County warrant after an initial report of an assault at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest. It was later determined that no assault had occurred, according to the report.

Burglary

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 8400 block of 187th Avenue Northeast reported at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday that someone broke into their residence.

Crash

WILLMAR — A report of a car crashing into a building was made at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

Fraud

BLOMKEST — A caller reported attempted fraud through a business account at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 20400 block of 15th Street Southeast in Blomkest. According to the report, no funds were stolen. The caller wanted documentation of the attempt.

Vehicle break-in

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday that their girlfriend’s car was broken into and her wallet was stolen in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

