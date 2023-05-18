Records published May 18, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 34-year-old male was arrested on a Stearns County warrant after an initial report of an assault at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest. It was later determined that no assault had occurred, according to the report.
Burglary
NEW LONDON — A caller in the 8400 block of 187th Avenue Northeast reported at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday that someone broke into their residence.
Crash
WILLMAR — A report of a car crashing into a building was made at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.
Fraud
BLOMKEST — A caller reported attempted fraud through a business account at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 20400 block of 15th Street Southeast in Blomkest. According to the report, no funds were stolen. The caller wanted documentation of the attempt.
Vehicle break-in
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday that their girlfriend’s car was broken into and her wallet was stolen in the 2600 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.
