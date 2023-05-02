99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published May 2, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:59 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old was arrested after a caller reported a domestic disturbance at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Trott Avenue Southwest. The person was not listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Monday on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 11:58 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Willmar Avenue Southeast and First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 10:52 a.m. Sunday that their mailbox was smashed and others in the area had been destroyed as well in the 12400 block of 82nd Avenue Northeast in Kandiyohi.

WILLMAR — A report of damage to an electric meter was made at 8:01 a.m. Monday at a property in the 1100 block of Campbell Avenue Northwest.

Harassment

SPICER — A caller in the 400 block of Miller Street in Spicer reported at 2:03 p.m. Sunday that a party known to them was driving by their residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — Three parties reported an assault/stalking at 2:18 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Becker Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast.

Littering

HAWICK — A caller reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday that a party may be dumping garbage in the 23000 block of 157th Street Northeast in Hawick. The caller was advised to call back if they get more information.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 2, 2023
May 02, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Healthy Kids Day 042923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Healthy Kids Day returns to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA
May 02, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
3313901+Missing-Person.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office locates body in Ringo Lake while searching for Spicer, Minnesota, man
May 01, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne