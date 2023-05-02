Records published May 2, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old was arrested after a caller reported a domestic disturbance at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Trott Avenue Southwest. The person was not listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Monday on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 11:58 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Willmar Avenue Southeast and First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

KANDIYOHI — A caller reported at 10:52 a.m. Sunday that their mailbox was smashed and others in the area had been destroyed as well in the 12400 block of 82nd Avenue Northeast in Kandiyohi.

WILLMAR — A report of damage to an electric meter was made at 8:01 a.m. Monday at a property in the 1100 block of Campbell Avenue Northwest.

Harassment

SPICER — A caller in the 400 block of Miller Street in Spicer reported at 2:03 p.m. Sunday that a party known to them was driving by their residence.

WILLMAR — Three parties reported an assault/stalking at 2:18 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Becker Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast.

Littering

HAWICK — A caller reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday that a party may be dumping garbage in the 23000 block of 157th Street Northeast in Hawick. The caller was advised to call back if they get more information.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.