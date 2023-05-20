Records published May 20, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 44-year-old man was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest in Willmar on suspicion of felony drug possession and fleeing police. He was not shown in custody Friday afternoon.

Chicks abandoned

WILLMAR — A woman reported discovering two baby chicks that had apparently been abandoned in a parking lot on the 500 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast on Thursday evening.

Deer skinned in parking lot

SPICER — A report was filed Friday morning that someone skinned a deer in the parking lot of Teal’s Grocery on the 300 block of Access Drive in Spicer.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A complainant reported to Willmar police that a guy came out and shoved him as he was walking a dog on the 700 block of 11th Street Southwest on Friday morning.

Littering

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP — A microwave, coffee pot and two boxes were left in a ditch on 60th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest in rural Willmar, according to a report filed with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

Lost phone causes alert

NEW LONDON — An iPhone alert around noon Thursday that it was in a serious crash was resolved when vigorous attempts to locate the party involved were successful in reaching a parent of the party. She stated that everything was OK and that her son had lost his phone while driving, according to an incident report filed with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office, New London Fire and New London Ambulance, Lakes Area Responders and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad had been alerted to the possible crash.

Theft

WILLMAR — Residents on the 600 block of Fourth Street Southwest reported Friday that an individual known to them stole a swing set and it is now found in the suspect’s backyard.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A window was reported broken on a building at the corner of Becker Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest on Friday morning.