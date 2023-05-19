Records published May 19, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A male was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the caller stated the male had punched them in the face. No identifying information on the arrested party was listed in the Willmar Police Department media report.

Cattle on the roadway

WILLMAR — A Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday found there were cattle on the roadway in the 8700 block of County Road 5 Northwest.

Domestic incidents

PENNOCK — A caller reported two parties fighting at 7:47 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Hidden Acres Drive Northwest in Pennock.

WILLMAR — A caller reported an active domestic assault incident at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Seventh Street Southwest. According to the report, the caller said it sounded like items were being thrown in the residence.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A report of a party using a business’ name for transactions was made at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday that their vehicle was hit in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported employee theft at 11:42 a.m. Thursday.

WILLMAR — A female was in custody for shoplifting at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.