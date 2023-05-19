99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published May 19, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A male was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the caller stated the male had punched them in the face. No identifying information on the arrested party was listed in the Willmar Police Department media report.

Cattle on the roadway

WILLMAR — A Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday found there were cattle on the roadway in the 8700 block of County Road 5 Northwest.

Domestic incidents

PENNOCK — A caller reported two parties fighting at 7:47 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Hidden Acres Drive Northwest in Pennock.

WILLMAR — A caller reported an active domestic assault incident at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Seventh Street Southwest. According to the report, the caller said it sounded like items were being thrown in the residence.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A report of a party using a business’ name for transactions was made at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday that their vehicle was hit in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported employee theft at 11:42 a.m. Thursday.

WILLMAR — A female was in custody for shoplifting at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
