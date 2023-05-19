Records published May 19, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A male was arrested after a reported domestic assault at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, the caller stated the male had punched them in the face. No identifying information on the arrested party was listed in the Willmar Police Department media report.
Cattle on the roadway
WILLMAR — A Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday found there were cattle on the roadway in the 8700 block of County Road 5 Northwest.
Domestic incidents
PENNOCK — A caller reported two parties fighting at 7:47 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Hidden Acres Drive Northwest in Pennock.
WILLMAR — A caller reported an active domestic assault incident at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Seventh Street Southwest. According to the report, the caller said it sounded like items were being thrown in the residence.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A report of a party using a business’ name for transactions was made at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday
Hit-and-run
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday that their vehicle was hit in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
Theft
WILLMAR — A business in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast reported employee theft at 11:42 a.m. Thursday.
WILLMAR — A female was in custody for shoplifting at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
