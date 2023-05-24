Records published May 24, 2023

Arrest made after vehicle break-in

WILLMAR — A 31-year-old man was arrested following a report of a vehicle break-in at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday near the 2400 block of Oxford Drive Southeast in Willmar, according to the Willmar Police Department media report. The man was arrested on suspicion of credit card fraud, theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Gunshots heard in Willmar

WILLMAR — There were reports of gunshots and an unidentified vehicle leaving the area around 11:05 p.m. Monday near the 600 block of Second Street Southeast in Willmar, said the Willmar Police Department media report. Law enforcement responded and found four handgun casings in the driveway of a home. The incident is still under investigation.

Stolen vehicle recovered, driver arrested

WILLMAR — A vehicle reported stolen on May 20 was recovered Monday evening and a 45-year-old man was arrested, the Willmar Police Department media report said.

The arrest was made around 5:56 p.m. Monday near the 200 block of 23rd Street Southeast in Willmar. The man was arrested pending drug charges and a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

