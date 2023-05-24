Records published May 24, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest made after vehicle break-in
WILLMAR — A 31-year-old man was arrested following a report of a vehicle break-in at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday near the 2400 block of Oxford Drive Southeast in Willmar, according to the Willmar Police Department media report. The man was arrested on suspicion of credit card fraud, theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Gunshots heard in Willmar
WILLMAR — There were reports of gunshots and an unidentified vehicle leaving the area around 11:05 p.m. Monday near the 600 block of Second Street Southeast in Willmar, said the Willmar Police Department media report. Law enforcement responded and found four handgun casings in the driveway of a home. The incident is still under investigation.
Stolen vehicle recovered, driver arrested
WILLMAR — A vehicle reported stolen on May 20 was recovered Monday evening and a 45-year-old man was arrested, the Willmar Police Department media report said.
The arrest was made around 5:56 p.m. Monday near the 200 block of 23rd Street Southeast in Willmar. The man was arrested pending drug charges and a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
